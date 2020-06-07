CDA seals various premises on violating by laws

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted a major operation against violations of Building Bye Laws and Zoning Regulations in Islamabad and sealed various premises.

The operation was conducted in different illegal housing societies where dozens of premises were sealed including all phases of Ghori Town, Rahman Residencia, Green Garcia by Green Spire, Green Nest and Marwa Town.

The operation was lead by Planning Wing of CDA while Enforcement Directorate CDA, Deputy Commissioner CDA, ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations participated in the operation.

During the operation conducted on Saturday, 78 premises including multi storey buildings, real estate offices, building material depots and several under construction buildings in Ghori Town Phase III to Phase-IX, Rehman Residencia, Green Garcia by Green Spire, Green Nest and Marwa Town were sealed.

Some elements tried to halt the operation however, ICT administration handled the situation and operation was completed accordingly.

Capital Development Authority had served several operations to the owners of the sealed premises before conducting the operation. However, after non-compliance from these societies and owners, authority decided to conduct operation to ensure compliance and enforcement of building by-laws.

CDA will continue to take action against violations of Building Bye Laws and Zoning Regulations in days to come.