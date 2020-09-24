UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Secures Rs 13bln By Allotting 1047 Plots In Park Enclave-III

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 11:16 PM

CDA secures Rs 13bln by allotting 1047 plots in Park Enclave-III

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has secured Rs13 billion by allotting 1047 plots of different categories in Park Enclave-III through a balloting held here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has secured Rs13 billion by allotting 1047 plots of different categories in Park Enclave-III through a balloting held here on Thursday.

The experts of National and Database Registration Authority (NADRA) conducted balloting through a software in the presence of applicants.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan was also present on the occasion to oversee balloting proceedings, said a news release.

The plots of different sizes including 271 plots of 25x50, 546 of 35x70, 103 of 40x80 and 64 50x90 were awarded.

CDA received overwhelming response to Park Enclave-III project, for a total of 1047 plots, 1744 applications were received by the deadline. CDA is likely to generate around 14 billion just through this project.

The fencing around the proposed site had already been erected and development planning was underway which is expected to start within this Calendar year.

Now commercial auction of Park Enclave-III will be followed during the developmental phase. The management has directed that apart from physical infrastructure work on electrification and gas supply must be started so that complete solution is provided to residents.

Necessary funds are being allocated and separate account for development will be maintained.

Speaking on the occasion SAPM said the investor friendly policies of the Federal government and CDA have regained the confidence of general public.

Initiatives taken to boost construction industry in the country particularly in Islamabad are now bearing fruits which can be gauged by the fact in merely three months, investors have invested 57 billions in different Commercial plots auctioned through open auctions organized by the CDA, Ali Nawaz added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Prime Minister SITE Gas Capital Development Authority From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Union Properties receives AED400 million offer sta ..

47 minutes ago

SBA Publishers Club highlights learning curves in ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Education, Canon sign MoU related to d ..

1 hour ago

Dozens of programmes for the hearing impaired by S ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Customs completes 85 CSR initiatives in 9 mo ..

2 hours ago

10-year swap rate on UAE Dirham at 1.6 percent by ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.