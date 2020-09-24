CDA secures Rs 13bln by allotting 1047 plots in Park Enclave-III

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has secured Rs13 billion by allotting 1047 plots of different categories in Park Enclave-III through a balloting held here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has secured Rs13 billion by allotting 1047 plots of different categories in Park Enclave-III through a balloting held here on Thursday.

The experts of National and Database Registration Authority (NADRA) conducted balloting through a software in the presence of applicants.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister Ali Nawaz Awan was also present on the occasion to oversee balloting proceedings, said a news release.

The plots of different sizes including 271 plots of 25x50, 546 of 35x70, 103 of 40x80 and 64 50x90 were awarded.

CDA received overwhelming response to Park Enclave-III project, for a total of 1047 plots, 1744 applications were received by the deadline. CDA is likely to generate around 14 billion just through this project.

The fencing around the proposed site had already been erected and development planning was underway which is expected to start within this Calendar year.

Now commercial auction of Park Enclave-III will be followed during the developmental phase. The management has directed that apart from physical infrastructure work on electrification and gas supply must be started so that complete solution is provided to residents.

Necessary funds are being allocated and separate account for development will be maintained.

Speaking on the occasion SAPM said the investor friendly policies of the Federal government and CDA have regained the confidence of general public.

Initiatives taken to boost construction industry in the country particularly in Islamabad are now bearing fruits which can be gauged by the fact in merely three months, investors have invested 57 billions in different Commercial plots auctioned through open auctions organized by the CDA, Ali Nawaz added.