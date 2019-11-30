UrduPoint.com
CDA Seeks Explanation From IT Officials Over Inefficiency In Work

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sat 30th November 2019 | 09:22 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sought explanation from all officers and officials of Information Technology Directorate on inefficiency and casual attitude towards discharge of official duties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) has sought explanation from all officers and officials of Information Technology Directorate on inefficiency and casual attitude towards discharge of official duties.

In this connection, Member Administration has issued explanation letter wherein officers and officials of I.T Directorate has been directed to submit the reply within three (03) days, said a press release.

According to the explanation letter, it has been conveyed that the performance of the I.T Directorate is not up to the mark especially the input and utility of I.T Directorate is absolutely zero and failed to establish effective monitoring, evaluation and financial management system which is causing delays in official work.

Meanwhile, the chairman CDA while taking notice of the misplacing, missing of official files / record / documents of various Directorates especially Estate Wing, Planning Wing, Building Control, Land and Rehabilitation, One Window Directorate, Law Wing and HRD Directorate which causes delay in performance of official duties of officers and officials and also create embarrassing situation at different forums, has directed that in case of misplacement or missing of officials files the concerned Director, Deputy Director, Assistant Director and Dealing Assistant will be held responsible in future.

In this context, the member administration has also issued letter wherein officers have been directed to ensure save custody of files and other official documents.

It has been further directed that the record should be kept in safe custody / record room and CC tv cameras be installed to monitor of in and out movement of the officials.

