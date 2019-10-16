UrduPoint.com
CDA Seeks Permission For Construction Of Korang Bridge, PWD Underpass

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 04:00 PM

CDA seeks permission for construction of Korang Bridge, PWD underpass

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has approached the Federal government for permission to proceed for construction of Korang Bridge and PWD Underpass at Islamabad Expressway signal-free corridor.

The federal government has been requested to allow the authority to proceed in the matter and recoupment of incurred expenditure to CDA or subsequent adjustment in CDA scope of work.

The government had earlier approved funding through PSDP to the extent of Rs10, 753 million from Karal Interchange to GT Road. The PC-I for "Development of Signal Free and Controlled access corridor of Islamabad Expressway from Koral Interchange to GT Road was submitted for approval of ECNEC subject to finalization rationalization of PC-I cost and scope.

Planning Commission had informed that all funds allocated in PSDP for under approval schemes were deleted during revised budget. However, considering public grievances federal government has allocated Rs500 million in the PSDP 2019-2020.

Keeping in view the miseries of the commuters, traffic congestion, decorating condition of roads, Now CDA approached the federal government to execute the work through self finance under already approved PC-I with the proposals that permission to proceed in the matter be granted and recoupment of incurred expenditure to CDA or subsequent adjustment in CDA scope of work against above deleted components in the under approval PSDP PC-I, be allowed.

The estimated cost of these two structures is Rs1.30 billion.

It is pertinent to mention here that Islamabad Expressway contributes as the main artery of the Capital City and carrying inter-provincial traffic as well as beneficiaries to the residents of the housing societies located on Expressway. Expressway is now Signal free corridor project from Zero Point to Koral Chowk, which includes 04 interchanges, I-8 Interchange, Soan Interchange, Khana Interchange and Koral Interchange on this portion.

The remaining portion of 13 km Islamabad Expressway from Karal Interchange to GT Road Rawat is in most horrible condition and requires immediate foremostrehabilitation.

At present, traffic load from Karal Interchange to GT Road has increased many folds in the recent years and adversely affecting the level of service of the Expressway.

