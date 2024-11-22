Open Menu

CDA Selects 60 Employees For Hajj Through Computerised Draw

Muhammad Irfan Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will send some 60 lucky male and female employees to perform the Hajj next year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) will send some 60 lucky male and female employees to perform the Hajj next year.

A ceremonial draw, conducted on Friday through a computerised system, ensured transparency in selecting non-gazetted employees from Grade 1 to Grade 16.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa and Islamabad's Inspector General of Police presided over the event.

Attended by CDA board Members, Labour Union General Secretary Chaudhry Muhammad Yaseen, and a large gathering of staff, the ceremony marked an increase in the Hajj quota from 50 to 60 employees this year.

Addressing the audience, Chairman Randhawa extended heartfelt congratulations to the selected employees, calling them "the fortunate ones" chosen by Allah for this noble act of worship.

He urged them to remember their families, the country's prosperity, and CDA's progress in their prayers during this spiritual journey.

“Participating in Hajj is a great honour and a supreme act of devotion. I pray that Allah grants you the sincerity and strength to fulfil this religious duty,” Randhawa remarked.

He also lauded the hard work and dedication of CDA employees, describing them as a source of pride for the organisation.

