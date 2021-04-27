CDA serve notices over violation of building by-laws

Building Directorate of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday served notices to the owners of over 20 buildings for violating by-laws and approved Lay out Plan (LoP).

The authority also sealed 24 shops for carried out illegal construction in the basement of a plaza at sector F-10, a news release said.

Similarly, the chief executive officer, Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) was issued notice for construction at the company's apartment without approval of WAPDA Customer Service Center and Grid Station Building Plan.

The site office of IESCO apartments was sealed while the construction work was halted by the authority's magistrate.

The Federal apex agency has collected over Rs110 million fine during the last one month.