CDA Served Notices In Saidpur Village Affectees Case

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 25th November 2020 | 05:22 PM

CDA served notices in Saidpur Village affectees case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to Capital Development Authority (CDA) on a petition against non-payment of compensation to the victims of Saidpur Village

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to Capital Development Authority (CDA) on a petition against non-payment of compensation to the victims of Saidpur Village.

The court also ordered to club the petition with other identical cases pertaining to CDA affectees.

Chief Justice Athar Minullah conducted hearing on the case filed by affectees of Saidpur village.

The court remarked that it would hear the case on November 27, along with other identical petitions.

More Stories From Pakistan

