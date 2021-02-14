UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Serves Notices To Agro Forms Owners To Remove Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 03:30 PM

CDA serves notices to agro forms owners to remove encroachments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :The administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed preparations for a mega operation against agro farms in capital city.

In the first phase notices were served to more than 80 owners of agro farms for violating the allotment by laws .

The said owners have been directed either to demolish the illegal constructions or regularize them within the time period of 15 days.

CDA has completed the survey of all the agro farms and compiled a detail report in this regard.

According to detail, CDA allotted the agro farms for providing fresh vegetables, fruits, and poultry to citizens. In the allotment letters of the said agro farms the authority gave permission of covered areas for constructed building in the farms.

Agrofarmers were given to grow fresh fruits and vegetables but farmers are not using the land for this purpose.

Many agro farmers have violated the covered area and have not demolished illegal structures, nor has it been regularized by the institution.

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Italy&#039;s new Prime Mi ..

19 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,167 new COVID-19 cases, 5,059 reco ..

34 minutes ago

All schools, nurseries in Umm Al Qaiwain shift to ..

49 minutes ago

Saudi Arabia extends COVID-related restrictions fo ..

2 hours ago

New Zealand imposes 3-day lockdown on Auckland

3 hours ago

UAE Press: &#039;Thrive in Abu Dhabi&#039; is a sm ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.