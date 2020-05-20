CDA serves notices to owners of three development projects in Zone-IV

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has served notices to the owners of three development projects in Zone-IV on unauthorized constructions in violation of Islamabad Zoning Regulations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has served notices to the owners of three development projects in Zone-IV on unauthorized constructions in violation of Islamabad Zoning Regulations.

Notices have been issued by Building Control II Directorate of CDA.

These projects were being executed without obtaining approval of CDA. Initially, the owners of these premises were directed to stop construction and solicit approval of their buildings from the authority.

However, now due to non compliance, show cause notices have been issued. The owners have been directed to submit reply within given time frame. The strict action would be taken in case of unsatisfactory reply or non compliance to the notices.