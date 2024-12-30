Open Menu

CDA Set To Conduct Transparent Balloting For Sector C-14 Residential Plots

Umer Jamshaid Published December 30, 2024 | 10:11 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, presided over a review meeting on Monday to assess the progress of the balloting process for residential plots in Sector C-14.

The process has garnered overwhelming interest from both overseas Pakistanis and local citizens, with a large number of applications submitted for the coveted plots.

During the briefing, it was highlighted that the response underscores significant public confidence in the CDA's initiatives.

Chairman Randhawa expressed satisfaction with the pace and transparency of the balloting preparations.

He announced that the preliminary list of applicants will be published on the CDA's official website by January 3, 2024.

Applicants will then have two days to raise any objections before the final list is prepared.

In a move to ensure impartiality, the allotment of residential plots will be conducted through e-balloting by NADRA on January 14, 2024.

Senior CDA officers participated in the meeting, reaffirming their commitment to maintaining transparency and efficiency throughout the process.

This initiative reflects the CDA’s dedication to meeting public housing demands and addressing the needs of both local and overseas Pakistanis.

