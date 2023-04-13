UrduPoint.com

CDA Set To Develop Several New Parks

Umer Jamshaid Published April 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

CDA set to develop several new parks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is all set to develop several new modern parks in Islamabad to provide better recreational facilities to the residents.

The civic authority has already developed around 37 public parks in the Federal capital during the last ten years and is working on a policy to increase their number in the coming years.

"We need three to four months to develop a new park after completion of the codal formalities," official sources in the CDA told APP on Thursday.

At present, they said the federal capital had six amusement parks, which were considered sufficient to cater to the recreational needs of Islamabad residents.

"But the policy has been made that whenever a new sector will be developed, an amusement park will be constructed along," they added.

The sources said that the CDA was developing several new sectors, including I-11, I-12, I-14, I-15, I-16, D-12, and Park Enclave, adding that Model Villages and parks were also being developed in those areas.

"As and when these areas are developed and completed, the new parks will be there to meet the demand and requirement of the general public as per CDA approved layout plan," they added.

Related Topics

Islamabad Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fi ..

UAE announces private sector holiday for Eid Al Fitr

38 minutes ago
 UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;Fir ..

UAE President awards Algerian Ambassador &#039;First Class Medal of Independence ..

38 minutes ago
 COP28 President-designate emphasises need to refor ..

COP28 President-designate emphasises need to reform international financial inst ..

38 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 202 ..

Abu Dhabi Aquatics Club launches Swim for Life 2023 League

2 hours ago
 Implementation of economic emergency is not inappr ..

Implementation of economic emergency is not inappropriate in any case for the st ..

3 hours ago
 Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins ..

Eid al-Fitr holiday for federal government begins 29th Ramadan

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.