CDA set up Special Emergency Response Centers during Monsoon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established special emergency response centers across the Federal capital in view of the dangers posed by monsoon rains and floods. All possible facilities would be provided to deal with emergencies during monsoon rains, on the special instructions of the Chairman CDA, a news release said on Saturday.

The centers were set up in Sectors E-11, F-6/3, F-10, G-6/3, G-7/1, G-8, G-9, G-10, G-11, I-8, I-8, I-9, Rawal Town, Bhara Kahu (Union Council Offices), Dhok Kala Khan on Islamabad Highway.

The staff of Sanitation Department, Environment Department, M&RM, E&DM and MCI at all the Emergency Response Centers are equipped with modern machinery to serve the citizens of Islamabad round the clock.

The CDA management has also hired the staff of Rescue 1122 in case of any emergency.

Furthermore, on the special direction of CDA management, 2500 field workers of Environment Department, 2000 personnel of Sanitation, MPO, Engineering and MCI will be available on call to deal with any emergency situation and provide high quality services to the citizensIt should be noted that all the Emergency Response Centers perform their duties directly under the direct supervision of DG Civic Management, DG Environment, DG Services, Director E&DM and Director M&RM through constant coordination with each other.