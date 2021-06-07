UrduPoint.com
CDA Set Up Vaccination Center For Its Employees, Their Families

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 11:25 PM

CDA set up vaccination center for its employees, their families

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amer Ali Ahmed Monday said that all possible facilities would be provided for vaccination against coronavirous of CDA and Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) employees and their families.

He expressed these views on the occasion of the inauguration of the Vaccination Center for CDA and MCI employees and their families at the Fire Brigade Headquarter.

On this occasion, Chairman CDA inspected the facilities at the Vaccination Center and directed the staff of the vaccination center to ensure vaccination facilities to all persons visiting the center, especially senior citizens and women.

Executive Director Capital Hospital Lodhi, Director DMA Capt (R) Ali Asghar and Director Kashif Shah were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Pakistan

