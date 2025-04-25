CDA Sets Records With Rs 25b Spending On Islamabad Development Projects
Sumaira FH Published April 25, 2025 | 09:39 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) has spent record PKR 25 billion this year on infrastructure, tourism, and public welfare initiatives
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) has spent record PKR 25 billion this year on infrastructure, tourism, and public welfare initiatives.
It was disclosed during a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Friday which reviewed authority's fiscal performance.
To boost revenue recovery, Randhawa ordered the creation of a Special Recovery Unit to retrieve outstanding dues and improve financial monitoring systems for transparency.
"We are committed to making Islamabad a developed and beautiful capital," said Randhawa, directing strict action against illegal use of leased properties.
Notices will be issued to violators, with leases and penalties imposed for non-compliance.
The Resource Wing was tasked with proposing new revenue streams, while officials were instructed to prepare next year’s budget to ensure project timelines.
It was pledged to strengthen CDA's financial stability and expedite development projects across Islamabad.
Recent Stories
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects
Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi
IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety
Ecuador's Correa vows to fight president 'head-on'
New Polio case reported from Bannu
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants
Man killed by train while crossing railway track
Two young boys died near Jhelum river
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister fo ..
Malaria claimed 597,000 deaths globally in 2023: Experts
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA sets records with Rs 25b spending on Islamabad development projects1 minute ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits Rawalpindi1 minute ago
-
IFA trains flour millers to improve food safety1 minute ago
-
New Polio case reported from Bannu1 minute ago
-
KP police launches special healthcare initiative for martyrs' families11 minutes ago
-
PU reclaims Rs 6b worth of land from illegal occupants14 minutes ago
-
Man killed by train while crossing railway track14 minutes ago
-
Two young boys died near Jhelum river14 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to approach WB for suspending Indus Waters Treaty by India: Minister for Defense Khawaja Mu ..25 minutes ago
-
CDA promotes 65 employees on merit, considers expanding promotion quota9 minutes ago
-
KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi visits residence of Qasim Zia9 minutes ago
-
Quran, Sunnah promote tolerance, peace and brotherhood: Nighat Hashmi9 minutes ago