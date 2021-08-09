CDA sets six-month timeline to construct Judicial Complex

UrduPoint.com

Mon 09th August 2021

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has set a six-month timeline for completing construction of Judicial Complex in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has set a six-month timeline for completing construction of Judicial Complex in Islamabad.

The decision to this effect was taken in a meeting chaired by CDA Chairman Ameri Ali Ahmed here at its Headquarters, said a news release.

The meeting, held to review progress on construction of Judicial Complex, was attended by the Session Judge East Islamabad, Session Judge West Islamabad, Member Engineering CDA, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad and other senior officials.

The participants were briefed about the construction, design and layout plan of the Judicial Complex, which included canteens with proper washrooms for ladies and gents, suitable place for separate parking and other facilities.

The meeting decided to issue tender for construction of Judicial complex in shortest possible time.

Moreover, the Judicial Complex building would be designed by keeping in mind future needs so that it can be expanded.

