CDA sets up 'central control room' to monitor cleanliness drive during Eid holidays

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has established a "Central Control Room" in Islamabad Safe City

at H-11, supervised by the Deputy Commissioner of the Federal capital, to ensure uninterrupted public services during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.

Emergency centers have been set up at the Sanitation Directorate head office in G-6/1-4 and Fire Headquarters in G-7/4, located in the Transport Section.

Over 2500 personnel will be on duty, and over 200 vehicles to be available for the special cleaning operation during Eid days.

To ensure the success of the special cleaning operation in the city, the holidays of sanitation officers and employees have been revoked.

This information was conveyed during a meeting chaired by Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa, which was held here to review the arrangements.

It was reported in the meeting that cleanliness arrangements in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) have been finalized, under the supervision of the Deputy Commissioner, DIG operations and Assistant Commissioners.

The security measures have been implemented at all mosques, Imambargahs, markets and public areas to maintain peace and tranquility in the federal capital.

Tractor trolleys, garbage compactors, truck dumpers, dozers, shovels, and bulldozers, among other equipment, will be used in this operation.

Over 103 trenches have been dug out at 56 locations to dump sacrificial animal waste and other materials.

Biodegradable bags are being distributed to residents living in urban and rural areas of Islamabad during Eid ul-Azha.

CDA urged people to leave animal waste and related items at the slaughter sites for prompt collection by cleaning staff. They also advised against disposing of waste in drains, forests, garbage bins, trolleys, or skips, and warned that strict action will be taken in case of non-compliance.

Citizens can call the sanitation helpline numbers 1334 or 9213908, and also contact 9203216, 9211555, or 9223171 to report issues or complaints related to urban sanitation.

Citizens can send their messages to the number 03355001213 through What's App Message or SMS. Citizens can send messages via WhatsApp or SMS to the number 0335 5001213.

The city was divided into five (05) zones to ensure cleanliness. Zone one covers F-5, F-6, Blue Area, and Saidpur. Zone 2 encompasses Faisal Mosque, E-7, F-7, F-8, and G-8. Zone 3 covers F-10, F-11, Golra Sharif, G-9, G-10, and G-11. Zone four includes H-8, H-9, H-10, H-11, I-8, I-9, I-10, and I-11. Zone Five includes the highway, Model Village Hamak, Shahzad Town, Rawal Town, and Margalla Town. Each zone will be monitored by a Chief Sanitary Inspector.

Sanitary inspectors and supervisors will carry out their duties within each sector.

