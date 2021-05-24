CDA sets up outdoor gym in sector I-9

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is setting up an outdoor gym in the sector I-9 to promote healthy lifestyle among its residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is setting up an outdoor gym in the sector I-9 to promote healthy lifestyle among its residents.

The establishment of the gym was in final stages and would be made operational for fitness enthusiasts shortly, said the CDA in a tweet.

"Good news for fitness freaks! Open air gym facility is being introduced very soon in sector I-9 by Environment staff West. The progress of work is underway by staff. Gym would be operational after some necessary upgraded facilities," the civic agency tweeted.