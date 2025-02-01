CDA, SGP To Enhance Cooperation For 3D Mapping Of Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2025 | 07:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Survey General of Pakistan (SGP) have agreed to strengthen mutual cooperation, particularly in acquiring advanced 3D maps and high-resolution imagery for Islamabad.
In a meeting held on Saturday, CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa and SGP Head Major General Rafiq Ur Rehman discussed leveraging SGP’s technical capabilities for urban planning and development in the capital.
SGP officials assured their readiness to provide cutting-edge digital mapping and real-time imagery with centimeter-level accuracy.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized that these 3D maps and images would significantly enhance urban planning, improve layout preparations, and help address various city challenges.
He also highlighted their role in the early detection of land encroachments.
Both organizations agreed to form technical teams to facilitate collaboration and ensure effective implementation.
Chairman Randhawa reaffirmed that CDA would greatly benefit from SGP’s technical expertise and experience in geospatial mapping.
