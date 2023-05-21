CDA shifts 42 stray dogs to neuter center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :As part of an ongoing comprehensive drive, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has shifted 42 stray dogs to the 'Stray Dogs Control Center' established in the Federal capital.

The campaign is being carried out by the CDA across different sectors of the capital city. In a tweet, Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal said as promised by the Authority, around 42 dogs entered in Stray Dogs Population Control Centre, out of which 22 are males, 11 females and nine puppies.

He said the authority had taken the action on the complaints lodged by the residents of different sectors of the federal capital.

29 dogs were operated, out of which 13 females and 16 males, he added.

The CDA chief said that the authority had also started a massive Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return (TNVR) campaign for the stray dogs as well to make Islamabad a model city by thoroughly introducing the practice.

The Islamabad administration had already vaccinated and neutered stray dogs instead of killing them that helped to reduce the population of stray dogs.

The vaccination will help prevent unnecessary pain and suffering of stray dogs, and also reduce dog bite incidents.

