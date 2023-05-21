UrduPoint.com

CDA Shifts 42 Stray Dogs To Neuter Center

Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2023 | 01:50 PM

CDA shifts 42 stray dogs to neuter center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2023 ) :As part of an ongoing comprehensive drive, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has shifted 42 stray dogs to the 'Stray Dogs Control Center' established in the Federal capital.

The campaign is being carried out by the CDA across different sectors of the capital city. In a tweet, Chairman CDA Noor ul Amin Mengal said as promised by the Authority, around 42 dogs entered in Stray Dogs Population Control Centre, out of which 22 are males, 11 females and nine puppies.

He said the authority had taken the action on the complaints lodged by the residents of different sectors of the federal capital.

29 dogs were operated, out of which 13 females and 16 males, he added.

The CDA chief said that the authority had also started a massive Trap, Neuter, Vaccinate and Return (TNVR) campaign for the stray dogs as well to make Islamabad a model city by thoroughly introducing the practice.

The Islamabad administration had already vaccinated and neutered stray dogs instead of killing them that helped to reduce the population of stray dogs.

The vaccination will help prevent unnecessary pain and suffering of stray dogs, and also reduce dog bite incidents.

\778

Related Topics

Islamabad Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing ..

Investopia Europe takes place in Milan dynamizing global investments in fast-gro ..

39 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Montenegro on National Day

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 May 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 21 May 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed inaugurates SeaWorld Yas Island

13 hours ago
 Leipzig stunÂ Bayern 3-1

Leipzig stunÂ Bayern 3-1

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.