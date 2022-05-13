UrduPoint.com

CDA Should Pay Urgent Attention On Acute Shortage Of Parking Space In Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 03:06 PM

CDA should pay urgent attention on acute shortage of parking space in capital

The capital city is facing an acute shortage of parking space while the growing population and the number of vehicles registered in Islamabad is adding to the situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The capital city is facing an acute shortage of parking space while the growing population and the number of vehicles registered in Islamabad is adding to the situation.

It has become almost impossible to find a parking stall, particularly in Blue Area, F-8 Markaz which houses the district courts, Karachi Company, Aabpara Market, Jinnah Super Market, Super Market, and F-11 Market etc.

Similarly, finding a parking space in other shopping centres and markets is not an easy job. One has to roam around the Centre for quite a long time to grab a parking stall.

Advocate Ehtisham Raja told APP that parking lots in F-8 Markaz get filled very quickly in the morning. "I never get a parking space for my car in F-8 whenever I reached my office located inside the Katchery after 9:30 a.m. in the morning." On the other hand, about 1.3 million vehicles have so far been registered in Islamabad. This indicates that the city, which has a population of 2.6 million, is under an unprecedented burden of vehicular traffic.

This load of vehicular traffic will increase manifold in the coming years as some 2,500 to 3,000 more vehicles are registered every month in Islamabad.

Explaining about the growing number of vehicles, an official of the Islamabad Excise said multiple factors were increasing the need for personal vehicles such as the limited public transport and expensive cab rides. Besides, he added, "A large number of people have leased cars from banks to register them with online cab services." To tackle the situation, Capital Development Authority (CDA) is working on constructing six multi-story parking plazas in different areas of Islamabad. However, according to the inside information, construction work on the Blue Area parking plaza has not been started yet.

A CDA official informed that all shopping malls and plazas constructors were bound by rules to construct parking spaces in basements. On the contrary, basements were used for commercial purposes, and vehicles were being parked in adjacent spaces that causing parking problems.

Related Topics

Karachi Islamabad Shortage Company Vehicles Car Job Traffic Market Capital Development Authority All From Million

Recent Stories

Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of G ..

Kremlin Denies Reports About Alleged Shutdown of Gas in Finland From Friday

39 seconds ago
 Kremlin Says Russian President to Hold Bilateral M ..

Kremlin Says Russian President to Hold Bilateral Meetings With CSTO Leaders on M ..

43 seconds ago
 In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspectio ..

In new album, Kendrick Lamar delivers introspection and biting social critique

22 minutes ago
 10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in year ..

10 killed in Syria rebel attack, deadliest in years: monitor

22 minutes ago
 Ikhtiar Wali accuses PTI Govt for using official m ..

Ikhtiar Wali accuses PTI Govt for using official machinery for Mardan show

22 minutes ago
 War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.