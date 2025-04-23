CDA Signs MoU To Digitize Financial System Aims For Cashless Islamabad
Sumaira FH Published April 23, 2025 | 11:14 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to digitize CDA’s financial management using SAP, an international Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) platform
The agreement aims to enhance transparency, efficiency, and cashless transactions within the authority.
Under the MoU, SAP will streamline CDA’s budgeting, accounting, payroll, procurement, and asset tracking while enabling real-time data processing and centralized reporting.
The system will also introduce a digital financial dashboard to monitor performance and strengthen internal controls.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa called the partnership a step toward modernizing the authority’s financial systems, stating, “This will not only improve CDA’s performance but also enhance public service delivery.
He added that Islamabad is being developed as Pakistan’s first fully digital city, with plans to introduce a QR code-based cashless payment system and expand free Wi-Fi in phases.
The CDA’s One-Window System has already been digitized, with all payments processed online.
Randhawa emphasized that digital reforms would set a national benchmark, saying, “We will transform CDA into a fully digital institution in line with global standards.”
The SAP implementation will follow a phased approach, including staff training and system audits to ensure compliance.
