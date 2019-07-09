UrduPoint.com
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ):The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) for monitoring different dynamics of the city through satellite imagery.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed by Chairman CDA, Amer Ali Ahmed and Chairman SUPARCO. On the occasion senior officers of Planning WIng CDA and officers and experts from SUPARCO were also present.

Under the MoU, SUPARCO would assist CDA in monitoring of urban growth, identification of katchi abadies, encroachment on CDA land through a latest technology and real time imagery will help control unplanned expansion of the city.

Furthermore this MoU will also help improve and protect green cover in the city. By utilizing satellite imagery provided by the SUPARCO, CDA will also get benefit in preparation of land use plan.

Initially, this monitoring will be carried out on quarterly basis; however, later on it will be made live for daily monitoring. Furthermore, SUPARCO will go all out CDA in capacity building.

While under the MoU, a framework and roadmap will be devised to proceed further in different areas of common interest.

Under this MoU, a management committee comprising upon two officers from each organization will manage and oversee the joint management activities covered under MoU.

Appreciating the efforts of SUPARCO, Chairman CDA, Amer Ali Ahmed said SUPARCO was cooperating with CDA in different areas which have brought successful results. Assistance of SUPARCO, in establishment of GIS lab in CDA was an example of mutual cooperation of two organizations.

Chairman CDA said Islamabad was expanding day by day and it has become difficult to humanly monitor all areas. Therefore, there was a dire need for devising a technology based monitoring mechanism. He further added that this MoU would help control haphazard development all over the city, eradication of encroachments from state land and particularly preservation and improvement in green cover of Islamabad.

On this occasion, Chairman SUPARCO said SUPARCO would continue its cooperation with CDA in the areas of public interest. He further added that MoU would act as a role model for the other cities of the country.

