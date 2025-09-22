Open Menu

CDA, SNGPL To Expedite Gas Pipeline Replacement In Islamabad’s G-6 And Blue Area

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM

CDA, SNGPL to expedite gas pipeline replacement in Islamabad’s G-6 and Blue Area

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have agreed to fast-track the replacement of decades-old gas pipelines in Islamabad’s G-6 sector and Blue Area, aiming to complete the work before winter to ensure uninterrupted supply for residents.

At a meeting held at CDA Headquarters on Monday, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, was briefed by SNGPL General Manager Adnan Ahmed on the progress of the project. Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, and other senior officials also attended.

The SNGPL official said the replacement of worn-out pipelines had already begun in the Federal capital. “Replacing these deteriorated lines will prevent gas leaks and losses while ensuring a smoother supply to consumers,” he said, adding that the new network would significantly improve system efficiency.

Randhawa assured SNGPL of CDA’s full support, noting that the engineering and environment wings had already cleared the necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs).

He stressed that the work must be completed ahead of winter to avoid seasonal shortages. “Gas consumers should not face any difficulties during the replacement process,” he said.

The CDA chairman also directed SNGPL to provide an early gas connection to the Gandhara Citizen Center in F-9, while urging the utility to halt the provision of gas to illegal constructions and unauthorized areas.

Adnan Ahmed added that SNGPL was adopting “an effective strategy” to enhance gas pressure across Islamabad, with measures in place to ensure sufficient supply before the cold season begins.

Randhawa emphasized CDA’s commitment to providing essential services. “We are utilizing all resources to ensure basic facilities for citizens,” he said, reaffirming CDA and SNGPL’s pledge to maintain close cooperation in the future.

Recent Stories

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over ..

UAE launches BRIDGE Summit, bringing together over 60,000 participants in Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering ..

ADX lists region’s first thematic ETF, offering investors access to pioneers i ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 25th SINF

2 hours ago
 US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officer ..

US-UAE Business Council hosts UAE Chief AI Officers

3 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

Fujairah Ruler receives Arab Parliament Speaker

3 hours ago
 Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportun ..

Dubai Chambers explores trade, investment opportunities with North Macedonia

4 hours ago
Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zam ..

Pakistan lodges complaint with ICC over Fakhar Zaman’s controversial dismissal

4 hours ago
 Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s kille ..

Erika Kirk forgives husband Charlie Kirk’s killer at Arizona Memorial; Trump p ..

4 hours ago
 UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at W ..

UAE to bring together global maritime leaders at World Maritime Day Parallel Eve ..

4 hours ago
 Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

Ru’ya Careers 2025 kicks-off tomorrow

4 hours ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

5 hours ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan