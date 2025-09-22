CDA, SNGPL To Expedite Gas Pipeline Replacement In Islamabad’s G-6 And Blue Area
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 07:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) have agreed to fast-track the replacement of decades-old gas pipelines in Islamabad’s G-6 sector and Blue Area, aiming to complete the work before winter to ensure uninterrupted supply for residents.
At a meeting held at CDA Headquarters on Monday, Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, was briefed by SNGPL General Manager Adnan Ahmed on the progress of the project. Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, Member Finance Tahir Naeem, and other senior officials also attended.
The SNGPL official said the replacement of worn-out pipelines had already begun in the Federal capital. “Replacing these deteriorated lines will prevent gas leaks and losses while ensuring a smoother supply to consumers,” he said, adding that the new network would significantly improve system efficiency.
Randhawa assured SNGPL of CDA’s full support, noting that the engineering and environment wings had already cleared the necessary no-objection certificates (NOCs).
He stressed that the work must be completed ahead of winter to avoid seasonal shortages. “Gas consumers should not face any difficulties during the replacement process,” he said.
The CDA chairman also directed SNGPL to provide an early gas connection to the Gandhara Citizen Center in F-9, while urging the utility to halt the provision of gas to illegal constructions and unauthorized areas.
Adnan Ahmed added that SNGPL was adopting “an effective strategy” to enhance gas pressure across Islamabad, with measures in place to ensure sufficient supply before the cold season begins.
Randhawa emphasized CDA’s commitment to providing essential services. “We are utilizing all resources to ensure basic facilities for citizens,” he said, reaffirming CDA and SNGPL’s pledge to maintain close cooperation in the future.
