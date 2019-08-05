UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Special Committee To Supervise Cleanliness Process In Islamabad Capital Territory

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:15 PM

CDA special committee to supervise cleanliness process in Islamabad Capital Territory

A special committee comprising of Director Building Control Section (BCS) of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Director Sanitation of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and representative of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration will supervise the cleanliness process in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :A special committee comprising of Director Building Control Section (BCS) of Capital Development Authority (CDA), Director Sanitation of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and representative of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration will supervise the cleanliness process in the city.

The committee has been directed to start work from Tuesday, said a press release on Monday.

The committee will supervise and ensure the cleanliness of the city in general and has been tasked particularly to restore the streams and nullahs flowing in the city into their natural shape.

In this context, the committee has been directed to take strict action against the elements who throw garbage and other wastes in the streams and nullahs of the city.

It has been directed to issue notices and impose fines to the elements who were polluting the streams and nullahs.

It has been further tasked to keep the city clean during the Eid-ul-Azha and make proper arrangements for collection and disposal of offal's of sacrificial animals. It has also been directed to remove the garbage dumps from the green belts and forest area and take stern action against the people who dumped the garbage in these areas.

Similarly, this committee will also coordinate with Environment Wing of the MCI for cutting of wild bushes and grass from the green belts along the avenues and other areas of the city.

The objective behind this initiative is to keep the city clean and green by ensuring effective coordination among the concerned departments.

Related Topics

Islamabad Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Swearing-in ceremony of appointed office-bearers o ..

14 seconds ago

India committing gross human rights violations in ..

16 seconds ago

July was hottest month ever recorded, climateآ re ..

18 minutes ago

EU border force accused of allowing abuse of migra ..

18 seconds ago

Turkey assures support to Pakistan on developing s ..

3 minutes ago

Rehman Malik lashes out India for removing Kashmir ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.