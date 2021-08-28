ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Road and Maintenance Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedited upgradation of a one and half kilometers road of Bari Imam Area, located in outskirts of the Federal Capital.

According to details, the road which was in dilapidated condition covered an area of 16,000 square feet and have width of some thirty feet.

The carpeting of road from Shahra-e-Jamhuriyat to Bari Imam Dargah and development of parking area were also included in the project.

The lane marking, renovation and installation of street lights work were also in progress. It will be completed in five to six days on priority.