UrduPoint.com

CDA Speeds Up Bari Imam's Road Upgradation

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 28th August 2021 | 05:50 PM

CDA speeds up Bari Imam's road upgradation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2021 ) :Road and Maintenance Department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has expedited upgradation of a one and half kilometers road of Bari Imam Area, located in outskirts of the Federal Capital.

According to details, the road which was in dilapidated condition covered an area of 16,000 square feet and have width of some thirty feet.

The carpeting of road from Shahra-e-Jamhuriyat to Bari Imam Dargah and development of parking area were also included in the project.

The lane marking, renovation and installation of street lights work were also in progress. It will be completed in five to six days on priority.

Related Topics

Road Bari Progress Capital Development Authority From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Kuwait&#039;s PM on sidelines of Baghdad Conferen ..

7 minutes ago
 Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married n ..

Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikran to get married next month

12 minutes ago
 Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Z ..

Increased textile exports encouraging sign: Mian Zahid Hussain

32 minutes ago
 PM approves framework for promotion of school, dom ..

PM approves framework for promotion of school, domestic cricket

46 minutes ago
 Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Tes ..

Kohli falls as India collapse in third England Test

41 minutes ago
 Squash quarterfinals on Sunday

Squash quarterfinals on Sunday

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.