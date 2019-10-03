UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Speedup Development Work Of Federal Capital

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 08:43 PM

CDA speedup development work of Federal Capital

Main role of Capital Development Authority (CDA) is to carry out development in Islamabad after devolution of roles

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd October, 2019) Main role of Capital Development Authority (CDA) is to carry out development in Islamabad after devolution of roles.Finally, CDA has sped up this role.

In this connection, during the meeting 45th meeting of CDA-DWP, 05 projects were given final approval. Under instruction of competent forum new PC-1s were presented and approved. A total of 23,827 housing units will be added in Islamabad as a consequence of this decision.CDA-DWP in its meeting approved the PC-Is amounting to Rs.18 billion for development of residential sectors.

Tenders in some cases were already in process and for the rest shall be started immediately.CDA in line with the directions of government stands committed to add to housing units in Islamabad. The meeting was presided over by Chairman CDA while attended by the Member Planning & Design, Member Engineering, officers of Planning Commission, officers of Ministry of Interior.The 45th meeting of the CDA-DWP was focused on the residential development as all the agenda items were pertaining to development of sectors which remain neglected in the past.During the meeting of CDA-DWP PC-I amounting to Rs.6630.2 million for development of sector E-12 was presented which was approved by the party.

Under this PC-I essential services consist of complete infrastructure of the sector would be developed.CDA-DWP also approved the PC-I amounting to Rs.5656.24 million of development of sector I-15 was also presented before the meeting which was subsequently approved.CDA-DWP also approved PC-I amounting to Rs.3112.162 million for the development of sector I-14 while PC-I amounting to Rs.2618.25 million for the development of sector I-11 was also approved during the 45th meeting CDA-DWP.Under these approvals development of complete infrastructure of the sectors including service roads, major roads, drainage network, sanitary sewerage system including smart STP, water supply lines, culverts, bridges of service road, complete underground electrification network including grid station, over head and underground water reservoirs, underground services etc.

would be developed.CDA-DWP also approved the PC-I amounting to Rs.343.79 million for development of infrastructure works in sector G-5 Islamabad. Under this project roads, carpeting footpaths, drainage, water supply and sewerage system improvement would be carried out while existing road infrastructure in sector G-5 would be upgraded.

Related Topics

Islamabad Water Road Capital Development Authority All Government Billion Million Housing

Recent Stories

Flydubai introduces Split Scimitar Winglets on Boe ..

50 seconds ago

Pakistan v Sri Lanka T20Is - Pre-series press conf ..

15 minutes ago

Quaid-e-Azam Trophy - Practice and pre-match press ..

20 minutes ago

Imran shines in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s victory ove ..

24 minutes ago

World’s best age-friendly practice in focus at S ..

31 minutes ago

Ahmad, Ibtisam, Naveed shine on the day two of Qua ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.