CDA Staff Directed To Maintain Old Burma Bridge's Debris Stock For Auction

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 09:55 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed Saturday directed the quarters concerned to ensure maintaining stock and record of the debris accumulating with dismantling of the old Burma bridge at Lehtrarr Road

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed Saturday directed the quarters concerned to ensure maintaining stock and record of the debris accumulating with dismantling of the old Burma bridge at Lehtrarr Road.

"As dismantling process of the old Burma bridge is in progress, instructions have been issued for proper stock taking of the debris so that valuable material could be auctioned at later stage," a CDA press release quoted the CDA chairman.

The chairman directed the member engineering and director general works to carry out the required survey of the debris and prepare proper list of the dismantled material of the bridge.

The relevant staff had also been directed that debris including steel items should not be left unattended, besides making arrangements to preserving the valuable materials after their categorization.

Keeping in view the monsoon rains, the CDA staff was also asked to ensure that the rubble should not affect the flow of water in the nullahs.

Member Engineering and Director General Works had also been directed to speed up the dismantling work and complete it at the earliest so that construction of long awaited Burma Bridge could be started.

