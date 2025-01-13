CDA Staff Welfare Committee welcomes lease cancellation of F-6 petrol pump

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The CDA Staff Welfare Committee has welcomed the cancellation of the lease for the petrol pump located in Sector F-6.

Following the termination of the lease agreement with PSO and Awan Associates, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken possession of the site, an official told APP.

The Staff Welfare Committee stated that the revenue generated from this petrol pump was intended to be utilized for the welfare of CDA employees in grades 1 to 16.

It is important to highlight that PSO and Awan Associates had been in continuous violation of the lease agreement for the past 25 years and owed CDA a substantial amount of 480 million PKR.

Despite repeated notices issued to recover the outstanding dues, the companies failed to make any payments over several years.

In addition to outstanding liabilities, PSO and Awan Associates were repeatedly found breaching the approved layout plan and had established several unauthorized structures at the site, contrary to the terms of the agreement.

CDA had issued notices for the removal of these encroachments, but no response was given by the companies.

As a result of non-compliance, CDA has officially canceled the lease and taken back the possession of the site.

The Staff Welfare Committee has expressed hope that the site will now be allocated through a transparent bidding process, ensuring fair competition and maximizing revenue for the welfare of the staff of CDA.

The Staff Welfare Committee expressed optimism that the transparent auctioning process will secure the highest bids, which will enable better and more effective utilization of resources for the welfare and well-being of CDA employees.