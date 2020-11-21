CDA started works on provision of facilities

The work of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the restoration of infrastructure and provision of facilities to the masses of the city was underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The work of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the restoration of infrastructure and provision of facilities to the masses of the city was underway.

According to a press release of the CDA, the projects upon which the authority has started work include provision of clean drinking water, production of new resources of water, carpeting of roads, repairing and restoration of footpaths, and restoration of street lights was in process.

CDA is taking remarkable steps upon the directions of the Chairman of the authority to ensure the betterment of the life standard of the citizens. In this regard, the authority is taking steps for provision of clean drinking water in the first phase.

The existing water pipes were being repaired, repairing of tube wells is also taking place, the work on restoration of the provision of water from Rawal dam is also underway, and the remarkable steps are being taken to improve the quality of drinking water, it added.

Besides that, the work on repairing of roads, footpaths, Kerb stone painting, lane marking is also going on to ensure the provision of best traveling facilities to the citizens.

CDA's officials are working in two shifts to complete the developmental work as soon as possible. Steps are being taken to restore the green character of capital.