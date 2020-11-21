UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Started Works On Provision Of Facilities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 09:07 PM

CDA started works on provision of facilities

The work of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the restoration of infrastructure and provision of facilities to the masses of the city was underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :The work of Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the restoration of infrastructure and provision of facilities to the masses of the city was underway.

According to a press release of the CDA, the projects upon which the authority has started work include provision of clean drinking water, production of new resources of water, carpeting of roads, repairing and restoration of footpaths, and restoration of street lights was in process.

CDA is taking remarkable steps upon the directions of the Chairman of the authority to ensure the betterment of the life standard of the citizens. In this regard, the authority is taking steps for provision of clean drinking water in the first phase.

The existing water pipes were being repaired, repairing of tube wells is also taking place, the work on restoration of the provision of water from Rawal dam is also underway, and the remarkable steps are being taken to improve the quality of drinking water, it added.

Besides that, the work on repairing of roads, footpaths, Kerb stone painting, lane marking is also going on to ensure the provision of best traveling facilities to the citizens.

CDA's officials are working in two shifts to complete the developmental work as soon as possible. Steps are being taken to restore the green character of capital.

Related Topics

Water Dam Capital Development Authority From Best

Recent Stories

Britain, Canada rollover EU trade terms for Brexit ..

2 minutes ago

Coronavirus Pandemic Exposed Gaps in Global Govern ..

2 minutes ago

PDM's agenda is to create chaos, unrest: Chief Min ..

16 minutes ago

Karabakh Ceasefire Deal Caters to Both Armenian, A ..

16 minutes ago

Pakistan engaged with IMF to bring review work to ..

16 minutes ago

Govt committed to provide basic amenities to masse ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.