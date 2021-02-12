UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Starts Action Against Illegal Housing Societies

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 02:30 PM

CDA starts action against illegal housing societies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started a large scale crackdown against the illegal housing societies which are looting the citizens.

In the first phase, showcase notices are being served on illegal housing societies and then they are being sealed in the next phase.

CDA has issued the list of illegal housing societies at its website to guide the citizens. However the process of taking action against Ghauri Town, Rawal Enclave, Ideal Residencia, and other illegal housing societies has begun.

According to detail, CDA has started taking actions against the owners of illegal housing societies and schemes.

The illegal societies are including Ghauri Town, Rawal Enclave, Dream Land City, Ideal Residencia, Icon Enclave, Star World, Golf Residencia, Yar Muhammad Society, and Babar Enclave which are illegal and action will be taken against them.

Housing societies are allowed in Sector E-11 and Zone 2,4,5 with the permission of CDA in Federal capital according to ICT Zoning regulation 1992.

On the other hand CDA has also written letters to SNGPL and WAPDA not to provide gas and electricity connections to illegal housing societies.

The owners of all the illegal housing societies have been asked to get their lay out plans approved by CDA while following the directions of the authority. CDA has also appealed citizens to avoid to invest their money in illegal housing societies.

Related Topics

World Electricity WAPDA Guide Money Gas Capital Development Authority All SNGPL Housing

Recent Stories

‘Justice Isa should not hear the matters involvi ..

1 hour ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy of Houthi-laun ..

1 hour ago

PM will visit Lahore today

2 hours ago

Search Operation for Ali Sadpara, foreign climbers ..

3 hours ago

Four soldiers martyred, 4 terrorists in South Wazi ..

3 hours ago

Editorial: COVID-19: Safety protocols are vital in ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.