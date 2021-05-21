UrduPoint.com
CDA Starts Adorning Green Belts With Colourful Lights

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority has started decorating green belts at the major markets and other frequently visited places with colorful lights to give the Federal Capital a festive look after sunset.

According to a senior CDA officer, beautiful lights had already been installed along the green stretches of various sectors and Srinagar Highway.

The trees and plants at the green belts were being lit up under the 'Light up Islamabad' drive of the CDA, which was aimed at ensuring beautification of the city through inclusive steps, the officer told APP.

He said the project was being carried out with the help of private sector under its corporate social responsibility.

The civic agency, he said, had posted a two-minute video clip of the lit up green belt on its official pages of the social media networking sites such as Facebook, with an attractive caption.

"Islamabad is the city of flowers. While the daylight scenic beauty of the Capital is marked with colourful flowers, the nights need some show of lights and colours," read the caption, which also pointed out the illuminated green belt of the Super Market of Sector F-6.

The post added that the lights would be installed along the road medians encircling various markets.

