CDA Starts Anti-encroachment Drive

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 07:58 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Friday has launched an extensive anti-encroachment drive in various parts of the city to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on streets and roads.

The operation has been initiated in line with the directives of CDA chairman Capt. (Retd.

) Noor-ul-Amin Mengal to clear the "outside the plot line and busy roads." Accordingly, the anti-encroachment staff carried out the operation in Sector I-9/4 Melody, Zia Masjid, Express Highway, F-11 Center and Lehtrar Road and seized 7 trucks of goods.

The anti-encroachment force removed illegal walls and tuck shops established along the National Highway at Bahara Kahu underpass project.

