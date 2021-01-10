CDA starts beautification work in capital city

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started the development and beautification work throughout the Federal capital.

The work has been started on the directives of the CDA Chairman-Amir Ali Ahmed.

As per the details, the works of the authority in the last one month has encompassed the carpeting of the major roads, restoration work on the lights in the different parks, the addition of the clean drinking water facilities, anti-encroachment operation, the resolution of the problems being witnessed by the business community and the restoration of the infrastructure.

On the special instructions of the CDA Chairman, the authority is working actively on all the development and related projects in the capital city.

The authority has done multiple operations against the occupation and encroachment of the government land by the mafia.

After these operations, the authority has been successful in removing the encroachments and has retrieved the land that was been grabbed unlawfully.

Other than this, the authority has also taken a number of measures to resolve the problems pertaining to water being experienced by the people of Islamabad.

/778