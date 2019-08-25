UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Starts Capital Hospital Additional Block Construction After Years

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 09:10 PM

CDA starts Capital Hospital additional block construction after years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started started work on the construction of an additional block of its Capital Hospital which remained to a halt for years.

For the purpose, the dismantling process of single-storey old portion, where few offices were established, had been initiated, a CDA press release on Sunday said.

"The debris of the dismantled portion has also been auctioned for around Rs 2 million which includes removal of all waste material from the site," it added.

The construction of additional block of the hospital was estimated to cost around Rs 168 million, including construction of a five-storey building with air-conditioning, electrical work and installation of generators and other allied facilities.

"The additional block will be a five-storey building comprising of 100 beds facility.

Moreover, intensive care units and coronary care units will be established in this block." The authorities concerned had issued instructions for proper cordoning of the construction area being ensured for the safety purpose as well as the patients visiting the hospital should not be bothered due to construction activities.

However, realizing the importance of project, the current management of the Authority, decided to initiate the project. All codel formalities in this regard were addressed, budget was allocated and now the construction work on the project had been properly launched.

The additional block at the CDA hospital would not only facilitate thousands of CDA serving and retired employees but would also assist private patients with modern medical facilities, the press release added.

