CDA Starts Construction Work Amid Smart Lockdown

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 31 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:23 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started construction activities amid smart lockdown, construction activities for Arch Type Overhead Pedestrian bridge spanning over constitution avenue in front of Pak - Sectt has been resumed on Sunday April 26, 2020

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started construction activities amid smart lockdown, construction activities for Arch Type Overhead Pedestrian bridge spanning over constitution avenue in front of Pak - Sectt has been resumed on Sunday April 26, 2020.

The work was awarded to Heavy Mechanical Complex with a cost of Rs. 39 Million. Length of the bridge is 50 meters.

Manufacturing of steel bridge was started by HMC which was later on, haulted due to Covid -19 spread and subsequent lockdown. Now, in line with the smart lockdown policy of the governemnt, CDA decided to resume the construction activities that had been stopped.

In this context, SOPs concerning precautionary measures to be adopted against spread of Corona Virus have also been given which shall be ensured on all construction sites.

Above pedestrian bridge is the first to start and shall be completed in a month period. Structure of the bridge has been fabricated at HMC's workshop and is ready for installation once foundation are laid.

HMC has mobilized at site for civil works including excavation and foundation laying.

