CDA starts construction work on Bhara Kahu flyover

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started construction work on the flyover section of Bhara Kahu bypass project.

The CDA's contractor, National Logistics Cell (NLC) has started piling work (underground pillars) of the one kilometer flyover project, which is part of the Bhara Kahu bypass road.

The officials of the civic body's Engineering Wing told that around 275 piles would be fixed in the flyover portion.

They said that during the construction work, motorists could face more traffic congestion as the existing Murree Road was two lane and inadequate to accommodate the traffic load.

However, officials said that utmost effort would be made to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

The total length of the bypass road is 5.33km – 4km is grade road and 1.33km is elevated (flyover).

Currently, except the area of Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU), work on the project was continuing with full pace. The QAU portion has been suspended after faculty members of the University got a stay order from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

CDA officials have said that the project worth Rs 6.5 billion would be completed within four months .