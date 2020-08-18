CDA starts construction work on three more pedestrian bridges

UrduPoint.com
After completion of pedestrian bridge at Constitution Avenue, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started construction of three more overhead pedestrian bridges at different locations in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :After completion of pedestrian bridge at Constitution Avenue, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started construction of three more overhead pedestrian bridges at different locations in the city.

Pedestrian bridge at Kashmir Highway near Weekly Sunday Bazaar would be constructed at cost Rs 51.94 million, second at Jinnah Avenue at Mehran Gate with cost Rs 40.12 million while third at Faisal Avenue near PIMS hospital would be installed at cost of Rs 42.93 million, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

The civic agency had assigned installation work of the bridges to Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila with the total cost Rs 135 million.

The construction of new pedestrian bridges was an outcome of a comprehensive strategy of incumbent CDA Administration to uplift infrastructure and develop long neglected residential sectors in Islamabad.

It is expected that these pedestrian bridges would not only facilitate the pedestrian crossing at these points particularly, besides reducing road accidents and to ensure smooth traffic flow in the areas.

