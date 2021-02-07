CDA starts COVID-19 vacation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started vaccination of health care staff of the authority against COVID-19.

The vaccination process was being carried out at the CDA Hospital and in the first phase, the hospital staff and employees of the Directorate of Health Services were being vaccinated.

The doze of vaccination to the same employees would be conducted after one month.

An official of CDA management informed that as per directives of the Prime Minister, the health care employees including doctors, paramedics, nurses, and other hospital staff would be given priority.

The management has directed the staff to contact 1166 in case of any reaction of the vaccine.