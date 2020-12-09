UrduPoint.com
CDA Starts Development, Beautification Work In Capital City

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 04:18 PM

CDA starts development, beautification work in capital city

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the directions of Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed has started the development and beautification work across the capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on the directions of Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed has started the development and beautification work across the capital city.

According to detail, the works of CDA in last one month include carpeting of important roads, lane marking, restoration of lights, restoration of lights in various parks, upgradation of more than 50 parks, addition in the facilities of clean drinking water, resolution of the issues being faced by the business community, anti encroachment operation, restoration of infrastructure and others.

Upon the special directions of the Chairman, CDA is actively working on all developmental and other projects in Islamabad.

The authority has conducted a number of operations against the encroachments and occupation of government land by the land mafia. In these operations the CDA successfully removed the encroachments and retrieved the illegally grabbed land.

Besides this, CDA has taken remarkable steps for resolving the issue of water being faced by the masses of capital.

The work of CDA to enhance the beauty of capital and maintain the cleanliness in the city is continued with full pace.

