CDA Starts Development Work At Park Enclave II After Five Years

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started the development work of Park Enclave-II after a delay of five years.

According to details, the CDA has started various housing schemes in Islamabad keeping in view the housing needs in this regard development work is underway on the projects, including Park Enclave Two.

Park Enclave is a residential project consisting of 659 kanals at which would be completed with a cost of Rs. 237.3 million.

Construction of nine roads in the phase is underway while two more roads will be completed by next week.

According to the plan, 28 roads will be paved and infrastructure development work of Park Enclave-II has also been started.

CDA Spokesperson said that population of Islamabad is increasing day by day and it was the need of hour to launch new sectors and stalled sectors should be completed on priority.

