CDA Starts Development Work At Sector E 12

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 05:20 PM

CDA starts development work at sector E 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday started development work at sector E-12 and its sub sectors E-12/2 and E-12/3 which were stalled since long time.

The survey of these sectors were completed and the developmental work in the sector will be completed within the time period of three years.

The contract of developmental work has been given to MS Mumtaz and Co, However, the work on service road of E-12 is in its final stage.

The DWP's of CDA in its meeting has approved PC1 of Rs 6630.2 million for the development of the said sector.

According to a press release of the CDA, the current administration is actively taking steps for the development of the neglected sectors.

The developmental work has been started in the residential sectors. Sector E-12 is one of those residential sectors which have been neglected since a long time.

However, the administration of CDA took proactive steps to initiate the developmental work in the sector.

CDA opened bidding for the development of sector E-12. Resultantly, 12 construction companies gave their bids for the development of the sector.

The developmental works in the sector include, roads infrastructure, water supply system, sewerage system, and other basic facilities, the PR added.

