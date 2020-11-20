CDA starts development work at sector I-15

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started development work in sector I-15 and its sub sectors as it was neglected for a long time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started development work in sector I-15 and its sub sectors as it was neglected for a long time.

Biddings have been invited for the infrastructure of Sector I-15/1 whereas the earth work and survey of streets and roads of the sector were continued, said a CDA Spokesperson.

Besides this, the tender for sector I-15/4 has also been opened.

According to details, sector I-15 was opened for facilitating the low income citizens. Despite allotment of plots the sector lacked proper development, however, the current administration of CDA was committed for the developmental work in the neglected sectors.

CDA was implementing the policy of the betterment of infrastructure in sector I-15 and its sub sectors so that the issues being faced by the allottees may be resolved. Tender for I-15 has been issued which will be opened on December 17, 2020 whereas the development work will be started in January next year.

The tender for sub sector I-15/4 has also been opened and development work will be started within two weeks.

The developmental work in sub sector I-15/3 is already underway, the spokesperson added.