UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Starts Development Work At Sector I-15

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 04:34 PM

CDA starts development work at sector I-15

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started development work in sector I-15 and its sub sectors as it was neglected for a long time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started development work in sector I-15 and its sub sectors as it was neglected for a long time.

Bindings have been invited for the infrastructure of Sector I-15/1 whereas the earth work and survey of streets and roads of the sector were continued, said a CDA Spokesperson.

Besides this, the tender for sector I-15/4 has also been opened.

According to the details, sector I-15 was opened for facilitating the low income citizens. Despite allotment of plots the sector lacked proper development, however, the current administration of CDA was committed for the developmental work in the neglected sectors.

CDA was implementing the policy of the betterment of infrastructure in sector I-15 and its sub sectors so that the issues being faced by the allottees may be resolved. Tender for I-15 has been issued which will be opened on December 17, 2020 whereas the development work will be started in January next year.

The tender for sub sector I-15/4 has also been opened and development work will be started within two weeks.

The developmental work in sub sector I-15/3 is already underway, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

January May December 2020 Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

UAE Government Leaders Programme launches remote i ..

21 minutes ago

Defender Khalifa Al Hammadi pens new five-year dea ..

21 minutes ago

CDA to construct 100 public toilets in capital

1 minute ago

Greece to Open COVID-19 Mobile Medical Unit in Hot ..

2 minutes ago

Paris Prosecutor to Look Into Arrest of Journalist ..

2 minutes ago

UNHCR Rallies International Support for Afghan Ref ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.