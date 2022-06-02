UrduPoint.com

CDA Starts Development Work In Sector I-12

Sumaira FH Published June 02, 2022 | 09:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Thursday formally started the development work in the sector I-12 of Islamabad.

CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed attended inauguration ceremony and told the participants that the development of new sectors would enhance the beauty of the capital city, said a news release.

The officers of relevant departments including board members were also present on this occasion.

The CDA is carrying out development work in two sub-sectors including I-12/2 and I-12/3 in the first phase, while the sector I-12/1 and I-12/4 will be developed in the second phase.

The development work of the two sub-sectors of I-12 would be completed in the next 15 months with a cost of Rs 542.788 million.

The contract for development of I-12/2 and I-12/3 was awarded to the lowest bidder. Development work included drainage system, sewerage network, streets, culverts and others.

The CDA's incumbent management is paying special attention to the construction and development of the city, especially the development of sectors.

