CDA Starts E-filing System In Two Directorates

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 12:13 PM

E-filing system has been made operational in the Human Recourse Development and Administration directorates of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make internal working of authority fast

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :E-filing system has been made operational in the Human Recourse Development and Administration directorates of Capital Development Authority (CDA) to make internal working of authority fast.

Capital Development Authority chairman had earlier issued directions for introduction of e-filing system in the authority.

E-filing system is being introduced in phase wise manner in the CDA. In this regard it was decided to start e-filing system in the authority from HRD and Administration directorates as pilot project.

The Information Technology Directorate of the authority took two weeks to make e-filing system operational in HRD and Administration directorates.

The Information Technology Directorate of the authority has been given the task to integrate other directorates in e-filing system.

Along with installation of specific equipment, Information Technology Directorate imparted proper training to staff of HRD and Administration directorates before making it functional. Multiple training sessions were arranged for this purpose.

The purpose of starting e-filing system in the authority is to make internal working of the authority fast, fool proof and cost effective. Furthermore, problems arising out of paper-based filing system currently in vogue in the authority will be overcome effectively.

