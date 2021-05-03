CDA starts fixing faulty machinery

ISLAMABAD, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started fixing faulty machinery with its own resources in order to boost the development work in the city.

The out-of-order apparatus of Machinery Pool Organization (MPO) was being overhauled on the direction of CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed, who had been striving to transform the Federal capital's look, an official told APP on Monday.

He said the MPO department had made two bulldozers operational by fixing their fault with its own resources.

The official added that the fixed bulldozers would assist the Environment, Sanitation and other departments in carrying out beautification and other measures in the capital city.

He said more faulty machinery would be reformed soon as a process had been initiated by the civic agency.

