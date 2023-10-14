Open Menu

CDA Starts Installation Of New Led Lights, Repair Of Old Street Lights

Muhammad Irfan Published October 14, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started installation of new led lights, repair and maintenance of old street lights along the Streets, Service Roads and Main Avenues of the Federal capital.

“The civic body has already allocated funds in this regard which will help to ensure proper lighting arrangement on these roads and streets,” a CDA official told APP.

He said the shortage of street lights in different sectors of the federal capital caused a recent increase in street crimes, prompting residents to raise the issue with the relevant authorities.

He said the CDA was also taking concrete steps for ensuring the provision of urban facilities to the city dwellers and maintenance of infrastructure including the installation of street lights, road carpeting and resolving water-related issues, neglected in the past.

"Special attention is being given to the completion of the remaining development works in the sectors I, G, H and D series, provision of civic facilities, and facilitating the home builders in these sectors in pursuance of the directives of Chairman CDA Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq,” he said.

Now, he said the work of installation of streetlights in the main roads and within the sectors to ensure proper lighting management in Sectors, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10 I-11, I-10, I-14 and Sector I-16, D-12 and other sectors was in full swing, he added.

