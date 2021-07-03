UrduPoint.com
CDA Starts Mechanical Collection Of Garbage

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sat 03rd July 2021 | 09:25 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has started door to door mechanical collection of garbage to modrenize and improve the sanitation system in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has started door to door mechanical collection of garbage to modrenize and improve the sanitation system in the city. The new method would increases efficiency and effectiveness of the garbage collection manifolds, said a news release on Saturday. Moreover it would also caters for the manpower shortages.

Therefore, the in-house workshop of CDA has converted ordinary loader into a mechanical tipper as part of this campaign.

Initially, these mechanized garbage collection vehicles will be applied in sectors F6, F7, F8 and F10.

Gradually this will be extended to all sectors of Islamabad.

The CDA has been actively pursuing plans and activities to make Islamabad more beautiful and clean. The development authority has started garbage collection from the rural areas of Islamabad. Number of garbage trolleys ,skips have been increased manifolds in all over the city. Already apart from several garbage trolleys placed across the city along with bins, 500 more are being procured.

Green waste has been utilized in making of natural compost and this is being used in various horticulture activities.

