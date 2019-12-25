CDA starts operation against building and zoning regulation violations

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has triggered operation against violations of building and zoning regulations in approved housing societies situated in Zone II and V of the city

Islamabad: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 25th December, 2019) : Capital Development Authority (CDA) has triggered operation against violations of building and zoning regulations in approved housing societies situated in Zone II and V of the city.During the last two days 16 premises have been sealed on account of violating Islamabad Building and Zoning regulations-2005.These operations were conducted by the Building Control Directorate -II with assistance of Islamabad Capital Administration (ICT) while participated by the Enforcement Directorate of the Authority, Islamabad Police and other concerned formations.During these operations, sixteen (16) premises including commercial buildings, a residential house and a site office of contractor were sealed in Soan Garden Housing Society on account of violation of ICT Building & and Zoning Regulations-2005.The owners of the premises failed to compiled the instructions of the authority regarding obtaining approval of building plan, completion of buildings or have not removed the other violations from their premises despite several warnings and ample time given by the Authority.

The operations were carried out in continuation of the steps of the authority towards ensuring implementation of building by-laws and curtail haphazard constructions in the outskirts of the city particularly in the housing societies falling in territorial limits of Islamabad.In this connection, Building Control Directorate -II was directed to plan a comprehensive and result oriented operation against the violators who have not yet compiled the instructions of the authority.Consequently, now action has been started and implementation of building and zoning regulations would be ensured.In the meanwhile, in continuation of anti-encroachment drive , Enforcement Directorate of the authority while conducting operations in st.56 of sector F-11/4 removed cemented polls erected on the acquired land while illegally established parking outside Medix Hospital in sector I-11/2 also got removed.During other operations, illegal fruit stalls from G-9 Markaz and road side encroachments from Municipal Road, G-9 and other areas were also removed.