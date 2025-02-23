CDA starts renovation of PIMS hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) The administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has started full renovation of the hospital to ensure provision of better medical services to patients.

According to hospital sources, during this large-scale renovation of the hospital, the whole infrastructure of the Federal capital's largest hospital will be improved.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government had approved a grant of Rs 400 million for the renovation of the hospital and improvement of other facilities, on which a grant of Rs 250 million has been released initially for this purpose.

The contract for the completion of the project has been given to the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Other works including the renovation of the hospital ward will also be completed under the project.

They said that the step was taken on special instructions of prime minister to provide best facilities to the patients in this largest government hospital in the federal capital.

With the special interest and efforts of the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Health Dr. Mukhtar and Secretary Ministry of Health Nadeem Mehboob, the renovation work of the hospital has been initiated.

Under the supervision of Executive Director PIMS, Professor Dr. Imran Sikandar, the CDA will complete the renovation project of PIMS hospital in next two months.

This largest government hospital in the federal capital, was built in 1985. The hospital treats thousands of patients daily from different parts of the country.

Earlier, all other facilities were improved for the hospital, including new stretchers, wheelchairs, and benches for the relatives of patients.